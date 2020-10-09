Sudan: Government to Organize Official Celebration to Honor Peace Delegations

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdu l Fattah Al-Burhan has revealed that an official celebration will be organized to honor the leadership of the Republic of South Sudan, the government negotiation team led by the TSC Vice-President, Lt- General, Mohammed Hamdan Dagloand the leadership of the Armed Struggle Movement who responded to the home land call.

Al-Burhan addressing the reception ceremony organized, Thursday, at Al-Hurriya Square for the negotiation delegations, said the transitional government will work with the armed struggle movements to change the life in Sudan for the better.