Sudan: Gamar-Eddin Commends IFRC Cooperation With the Government

8 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omar Gamar-Eddin has commended the fruitful cooperation between the transitional government and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies(IFRC) particularly, the support the federation has provided in response to the recent emergency call made by the government following the floods disaster that hit the country.

The IFRC Secretary General has called for raising 12 million Swiss francs to support the transnational government efforts of combating the flood disaster, the minister said.

This came when a meeting took place between the two sides, held last ,Thursday in Geneva on sideline of UNHCR 71st round of the Executive Committee meeting.

Meanwhile Gamar -Eddin said that the transitional government welcomed the the forthcomin visit of IFRC general secretary, to Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.