Khartoum — A reliable government source told SUNA, Thursday, that the government received, today 40,000 tons of wheat which were imported and paid in accordance with the agreement signed with the World Food Program months ago.

The source affirmed that shipment of wheat to Khartoum and the states started today.

The source, further, confirmed that the negotiations between the Minister of Trade, Medani Abbas Medani with the Milling sector succeeded.