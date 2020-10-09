Sudan: Dr. Hamouk Renews Invitation to Al-Hilu and Nur to Join Peace Process

8 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, on Thursday, invited the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdul Wahid Mohammed Nur and the People's Movement/ North led by Abndul Aziz Al-Hilu to join peace process.

Dr. Hamdouk addressing the reception ceremony organized at Al-Hurriya Square for the peace negation delegation said the peace process starts by signing the agreements.

"The dialogue process with the delegations of the armed struggle movement met a number of difficulties and the mediation exerted enormous efforts to reach the agreement" He stressed.

