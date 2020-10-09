Sudan: Peace Commission Chairman Meets U.S. Envoy

Khartoum — The Chairman of Peace Commission, Prof. Suleiman Dobilo met, Thursday, at his office, the US Special Envoy to Sudan, Donald Booth.

Prof. Dobilo told reporters that the meeting reviewed the aspects the implementation of Peace Agreement and issues concerning negotiation with the People's Movement/ North led by Abdul Aziz Al-Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdul Wahid Nur.

He said the US affirmed its support to peace efforts in Sudan and the mechanism for funding the implementation of the agreement.

He described the meeting as positive and in the interest of implementing the peace agreement signed in Juba recently.