Zimbabwe: Vic Falls Marathon Goes Virtual

FOLLOWING the launch of the Victoria Falls Virtual Marathon recently, organisers of the race have said they also planned a virtual route along the real route.

The annual event attracts athletes from different countries.

But this year's edition, which was moved from July to December 13, will be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers took time to share how participants can enter for the event as some have not entered such events before.

"All you need is your email address and a smart phone to be able to download the app.

"Enter online, selecting the distance you wish to run, and a link will be sent to your email address provided.

"Click to access the link, fill in your details (name/nationality/age) and claim your personalised race number.

"Lastly, claim your profile 'avatar', (a graphic that will show your progress along the route on an interactive map).

"We have planned our 'virtual' route along the 'real route'. So, at the same time as you are on your home course, the app will be running on the actual Vic Falls Marathon course, in real time, passing all the actual points you would pass if you were on the actual race -- crossing the famous bridge in the spray of the falls, along the Zambezi River, past the Big Tree and into the national park." Participants will be able to switch between their home route and see where they are on the Victoria Falls route.

"You can switch between your 'home' map/route and see where you are on the Vic Falls route.

"Its real-time live-tracking and properly timed results will be published once you have completed your chosen distance," read part of the statement.

There is a 24-hour window to complete the race.

For a virtual race, athletes register and pay the requisite amount for their preferred distance, then run on the set date at their own time alone, and along their chosen route.

The athletes record the finishing time and upload it on the race website and get certificates of participation which they can print out.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, encouraged local athletes to take part in the race.

"The Vic Falls marathon will go virtual and, as an association, we encourage our athletes to participate wherever they are.

"This is the road to normalcy. The sponsor has remained committed.

"We had hoped that elite athletes would participate physically but this is not possible. "We accept what is on the ground because Covid-19 was never planned for," said Tagara.

NAAZ Athletes Commission chairperson, Cuthbert Nyasango, recently urged athletes to embrace change and take part in virtual races.