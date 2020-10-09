Zimbabwe: Haz Prepare for Major Events

Sports Reporter

THE Hockey Association of Zimbabwe have come up with their senior, and Under-21 squads for next year's international competitions.

The national sides, both men and women, have major assignments early next year.

The senior teams are expected to take part in the Central-South Africa tournament and the Under-21 sides will be vying for qualification in the Junior World Cup qualifiers.

The events are scheduled for February and March.

The Central-South Africa tournament in February is expected to feature Botswana, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Swaziland and Zambia.

Zimbabwe will then join South Africa, Ghana, Namibia, Nigeria, Egypt, Zambia, Uganda and Kenya for the Under-21 World Cup qualifiers in March.

Not much has been happening, in terms of competitions, and they will be hoping to make up for the lost time.

HAZ secretary-general, Sarah Bennett, said although the current restrictions have limited interaction between the players and coaches, they have tried to keep going through alternative means.

"They have been keeping fit, and strong, throughout the lockdown and the sporting restrictions, brought about by Covid-19, with regular reports to the management and coaching staff.

"There have been regular video sessions, and board talks, covering the tactical and technical side of the game.

"Teams have recently had fitness sessions," said Bennett.

The approval given to rugby, to resume their activities, appears to have ignited hope for HAZ.

Men's squads

Under-21 men: Amos Chamunorwa, Alec Chamunorwa, Evans Chikwani, Tinashe Dzemwa, Tinokudzaishe Elijah, Petrus Erasmus, Mufaro Gambinga, Tadiwanashe Kamusewu, Tatenda Kanyangarara, Dale Molife, Dumisani Mpofu, Asme Mpofu, Tatenda Mugore, MacDonald Mugova, MacLaffan Mugova, Clemence Muhocha, Trust Murire, Joseph Ncube, Joshua Nduku, Tony O'Riordan, Joseph Phiri, Jesse Phiri, Mufaro Rusike, Onward Shumba, Sean Sibanda, Taine Smith, Taurayi Tugwete, Dan Van Rooyen, Mark Webb, David Yahuda.

Senior Men: Nick Bain, Craig Bonthrone, Amos Chamunorwa, Alec Chamunorwa, Gift Chamunorwa, Trymore Chauke, Kudzai Chimbetete, Petrus Erasmus, Tapiwa Gurira, Brad Heuer, Tadiwanashe Kamusewu, Tatenda Kanyangarara, Kudakwashe Karuma, Philip Machaya, Alistair Macleod, Eliah Mangere, Tendayi Maredza, Isheunesu Marima, Pritchard Matambo, Mitchell Mayers, Dumisani Moyo, Arnold Mpofu, Asme Mpofu, Ben Muchedzi, Constantine Muchono, Esau Mufandaedza, Tafadzwa Mugore, Ranga Mungwiniri, Ranga Museki, Tapiwa Mushayakarara, Blessing Mushonga, Louis Ngoshi, Tony O'Riordan, Joseph Phiri, Mufaro Rusike, Cydreck Starch, Kudzanai Tembo, Forbes Thindwa, Dan Van Rooyen, Deon Wadley.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Women's squads

Under-21 women: Ella Allardice, Georgia Allardice, Mercedes Beekes, Mutsa Bera, Adrienne Berkhout, Courtney Brown, Jade Carlisle, Crystal Chanakira, Stembile Chikoore, Briinagh Clark, Hayley Clark, Munashe Dangare, Ruvimbo Dobbie, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Tyla Falkenberg, Carla Goodinson, Makanaka Gwaradzimba, Mazvita Gwaradzimba, Anesu Gwaziwa, Simone Herbst, Jorja Jones, Jamie-Lee Kaschula, Gugu Khumalo, Nicole Lowe, Courtney Lowe, Sophie Macdonald, Athina Majiba, Lavendar Mandoza, Marisa Marques, Tatenda Maswera, Jenna Mathieson, Anesu Mukwewa, Tanaka Muringani, Natasha Muwani, Junior Mzilikazi, Khanyisile Mzizi, Lily Pope, Tumi Sibanda, Gugu Sibanda, Kaylee Sithole, Kelsey Sithole, Alexei Terblanche, Natalie Terblanche, Taya Trivella, Daniella Vrettos, Victoria Wood, Rumbidzai Zimuto.

Senior women: Alexei Terblanche, Belinda Marais, Chiyevo Chingoka, Chiyedza Chiseya, Christina Kondos, Courtney Lowe, Devon Turner, Estelle Stambolie, Farirai Nengare, Georgie Allardice, Gugulethu Sibanda, Iman Johnson, Jenna Mathieson, Jenna Palmer, Jodie Scott, Jordyn Clipstone, Jorja Jones, Khanyisile Mzizi, Laurell Brown, Lavendah Mandoza, Lillian Pope, Lylie Wilde, Makanaka Gwaradzimba, Marissa Marques, Mary Houghton, Michelle Chatityara, Michelle Williams, Mudiwa Mahere, Mufaro Mazambani, Natalie Terblanche, Natasha Hess, Nicole Lowe, Nicolle Grant, Roxanne Fraser-Mackenzie, Runyararo Chadzinya, Ruvimbo Mashavi, Simone Herbst, Sophie Mcdonald, Taya Trivella, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Tyla Falkenberg.