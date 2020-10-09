Zimbabwe: Chigova's Reunion With Kaitano Confirmed

FORMER Warriors first-choice goalkeeper, George Chigova, has been officially unveiled at SuperSport United.

Chigova, who completed his return to Matsatsantsa last month, was unveiled along with three other players signed by the club.

SuperSport United, who are under the guidance of Zimbabwean coach, Kaitano Tembo, are beefing up their squad ahead of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership campaign set to get underway later this month.

"We would like to confirm the signing of Polokwane City goalkeeper, George Chigova, and Stellenbosch striker, Iqraam Rayners, on two-year deals," the club said.

"The Zimbabwean international joined Matsatsantsa in the 2014/15 season and moved on a season later, joining Polokwane City, playing just under 150 PSL games in his five-year spell at the club.

"We would also like announce the signing of Bidvest Wits duo Mpho Mathebula and SA Under-20 international Keenan Phillips on a two-year deal."

Chigova returned to replace compatriot Washington Arubi, whose contract was not renewed at the end of last season.

Arubi was also reported to have found a new home in Supa Disk.

Reports indicate he has signed a contract at newboys Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

According to Soccer Laduma, Arubi signed a two-year deal at the Limpopo-based outfit.

Arubi, 35, has also played for Stellenbosch FC and the University of Pretoria in the past and has 13 caps for the Zimbabwe national team.

Their first match, since buying the top flight league status of Bidvest Wits, is scheduled for October 17 against SuperSport United.

It means Arubi could face some of the players, who were his teammates, during the past season.

TTM have been issuing clearances to s number of former Wits players who were not keen to relocate to Limpopo.

Oupa Manyisa and Joseph Molangoane, who were on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, have been confirmed as new signings by the club.

Meanwhile, South African media reports indicate former Warriors coach, Norman Mapeza, has already started work at TTM.

"Mapeza is here training the team and he started last week," a source told KickOff.com.

However, it appears the club have some serious financial challenges after sources told KickOff.com that the team were yet to pay some of their players' salaries.

"They are busy in training but still negotiating the salaries of some of the players who didn't get paid in September," the sources said.

"Some of the players haven't returned to training."

Repeated efforts to get confirmation from Mapeza, or his agent Gibson Mahachi, were not successful yesterday.

If he has, indeed, started work, this will be Mapeza's second dance in the South African Premiership, as a coach, following a short stint in charge of Chippa United from October 2019 to March 2020.

The FC Platinum gaffer guided the club to their first league win of the season and appeared to have stabilised the team.

However, he quit in a huff, amid reports he was not happy with the interference from those who own the club.

Former Gunners defender, Carlington Nyadombo, is the TTM captain.