Zimbabwe: Songani Set for FC Platinum Return

9 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

SILAS SONGANI could next week rejoin his FC Platinum teammates, who will start group training for the first time since March, in Zvishavane today.

The Zimbabwe international forward has impressed, during his trial stint at Sudanese giants Al Hilal, but has not been signed yet by the club.

Latest reports indicate the Sudanese were proposing that he waits for the current season to end before joining them ahead of the new campaign.

The FC Platinum leadership, however, are opposed to that arrangement and are pushing for their most valuable asset to return home.

Songani joined the Zvishavane club, on a two-year contract earlier this year, and has played for them once, in the Castle Super Cup final against Highlanders, with his brace sinking the Bulawayo giants.

FC Platinum players yesterday converged at their Mandava home for Covid-19 tests, in preparation for group training, which starts this morning.

The club were on Wednesday given a waiver, to start training, but under strict Covid-19 health guidelines, including regular disinfection of the facilities they are using.

Coach Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh said his men were ready to resume preparations for their Champions League assignments.

"The players are already in Zvishavane and, as I speak, they are being tested," the Dutchman said.

"All the players have reported back at work, save for striker Silas Ngala, who is with the national team.

"Even more good news is that Silas Songani will be coming back to join us here.

"Like I said, early in the week, I was not looking to get a replacement for Songani because I knew he was coming back.

"He has the European experience and being part of the squad will handy in our quest to do well in the CAF Champions League.

"We are starting training tomorrow (today) and that's when I will be able to say what exactly we need to do.

"We will go for fitness drills and see who needs what attention as we go.

"We will have to load the players a lot, at the same time trying to give them recovery time, for they were on a long break.

"It's a difficult period that we find ourselves in so we have to be very cautious. I am a bit relieved because, at least, I have my players back."

Club spokesperson, Chido Chizondo, said the administration were seized with putting in place the health conditions spelt out in their resumption plan by the authorities.

"We have done the testing and we will sit down as a club and make sure that we implement everything recommended by the authorities for safety's sake," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.