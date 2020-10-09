Zimbabwe: Snubbed Moyo Keeps the Faith

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international forward, David Moyo, says he won't be deflated after being snubbed from the Warriors squad to play Malawi in an international friendly in Blantyre on Sunday.

Moyo plays for Hamilton Academical, in the Scottish Premiership, where he has started eight of the club's nine league games in the 2020/2021 term.

He is yet to find the back of the net, this season, as The Accies coach, Brian Rice prefers to use him as a creative force, a role he has flourished in, creating three fine opportunities for his teammates.

The 25-year-old, who has played for the Warriors once, in a friendly against Morocco six years ago, expected to receive a call-up for the match against the Flames.

But, after being snubbed, he said he won't lose focus to keep even working harder.

"Obviously, I am a little bit disappointed but I respect the coaches' decision to leave me out of the squad," said Moyo.

"I have always worked hard and the ultimate good feeling is to be called in to represent the national team.

"Hopefully one day, I will get a call up into the Warriors squad and be able to play a role for my country."

The dreadlocked forward said, unlike most of the Europe-based players whose clubs turned down ZIFA's invitations, he was ready to travel for the national assignment.

"I have not been invited by the national team, neither has my club (Hamilton Academical) been contacted by ZIFA to the effect that I have been selected for the Warriors' international friendly encounter against Malawi," he said.

"I was ready to represent my country, and play for that badge, in this international friendly against Malawi.

"I am also sure that my team wouldn't have refused to release me for they also take so much pride in having their players being called to represent their national team.

"I have always worked hard and I will continue doing so.

"I know I have my flaws, which I am obviously working on, otherwise, playing for the national team is a dream for all footballers."

He said his documents are in order.

"My papers are intact and I am always ready to represent my country whenever I am called to do so," he said.

"Most of my teammates at Hamilton Academical have been called in by their national teams and that will drive me to push even harder to be considered by the Warriors' coaching department."

Moyo's profile has been growing, in leaps and bounds, since joining Hamilton late last year.