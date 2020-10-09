Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Coach in the Dark

9 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

Mighty Warriors coach, Sithetheliwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda, says she is yet to receive communication from the association regarding the national women team's participation at COSAFA Championships next month.

The regional tournament will run from November 3 to 18 at the Nelson Mandela Bay in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

"I don't have any official communication from the office on whether we are playing or not, so the best people to talk to would be the office," she said.

Although ZIFA are yet to get clearance from the Government to send the team to participate in South Africa, the coach was expected to have at least started working on her squad.

Yesterday, ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, said the official letter from the COSAFA organisers only came yesterday and will be submitted to the Sports Commission.

"We should have a position on the Mighty Warriors by next week. The COSAFA invitational letter only came yesterday (Wednesday)," he said.

"So, we are still waiting for the tournament regulations before we submit a comprehensive document to the SRC.

"We are seeking clearance for four teams, not only the Mighty Warriors.

"We have the Under-17 national women team also playing, the Under-17 and Under-20 men that are set to play in December.

"At the moment we are seized with the Warriors team which is traveling to Malawi."

The Mighty Warriors have been inactive since last year September when they boycotted an Olympic Games qualifier reverse tie against Zambia at the National Sports Stadium.

The team, which won bronze at last year's regiona edition, could battle against other seven teams, who have confirmed their participation at the tourney.

They are hosts South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Angola and Malawi.

Namibia and Eswatini are awaiting government approval to travel.

East African nation Kenya have requested a guest place in the tournament, while Mauritius remain doubtful.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.