Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Coach in the Dark

Mighty Warriors coach, Sithetheliwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda, says she is yet to receive communication from the association regarding the national women team's participation at COSAFA Championships next month.

The regional tournament will run from November 3 to 18 at the Nelson Mandela Bay in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

"I don't have any official communication from the office on whether we are playing or not, so the best people to talk to would be the office," she said.

Although ZIFA are yet to get clearance from the Government to send the team to participate in South Africa, the coach was expected to have at least started working on her squad.

Yesterday, ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, said the official letter from the COSAFA organisers only came yesterday and will be submitted to the Sports Commission.

"We should have a position on the Mighty Warriors by next week. The COSAFA invitational letter only came yesterday (Wednesday)," he said.

"So, we are still waiting for the tournament regulations before we submit a comprehensive document to the SRC.

"We are seeking clearance for four teams, not only the Mighty Warriors.

"We have the Under-17 national women team also playing, the Under-17 and Under-20 men that are set to play in December.

"At the moment we are seized with the Warriors team which is traveling to Malawi."

The Mighty Warriors have been inactive since last year September when they boycotted an Olympic Games qualifier reverse tie against Zambia at the National Sports Stadium.

The team, which won bronze at last year's regiona edition, could battle against other seven teams, who have confirmed their participation at the tourney.

They are hosts South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Angola and Malawi.

Namibia and Eswatini are awaiting government approval to travel.

East African nation Kenya have requested a guest place in the tournament, while Mauritius remain doubtful.