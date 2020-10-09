Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF, MDC Turmoil Emanating From 2017 Coup - Moyo

9 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo believes the turmoil that rocks Zanu PF and MDC currently was a direct result of the November 2017 military coup that dislodged long-time Zimbabwean ruler, Robert Mugabe.

In his twitter account, the self-exiled former Tsholotsho North MP said the ruling party and main opposition MDC's internal problems could be traced to the coup.

"Finger pointing aside, the political paralysis & rot in ZanuPF & the MDCs is a direct result of the 2017 military coup, which overthrew the 2013 Constitution. Failure by Zimbabweans, most who supported the coup, to come to terms with this will push Zim deeper into the dark abyss!"

There are allegations that not all is well in the ruling Zanu PF between party President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Recently, President Mnangagwa also claimed there was a plot to oust him after he agreed to pay white commercial farmers US$3.5 billion as compensation for the land reform programme of the Mugabe era.

The MDC is also at sixes and sevens as two rival factions battle for control of the main opposition empire.

