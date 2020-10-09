Zimbabwe: Stock Theft Accused Ex-Minister Goche Freed On $50 000 Bail

9 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Former cabinet minister Nicholas Goche, who is facing stock theft charges, was Thursday granted $50 000 bail by a Bindura magistrate Tendai Chifamba.

This follows his arrest Wednesday.

The ex-transport minister will be back in court on 21 October.

As part of his bail conditions, Goche was ordered to surrender his passport, report every Friday at Shamva Police Station and continue residing at his Shamva farm which he gave as his permanent residence.

Goche was ordered not interfere with witnesses.

The complainant in the matter is a farmer Honest Mupanedengu (43) of Mufakose, Harare.

It is alleged that on 13 November 2018, Goche sold 40 beasts to Mupanedengu and the payment for the cattle was made through a bank transfer into a CABS account number 1036879593.

Mupanedengu collected only 22 heifers out of the 40, leaving behind 18 beasts.

Sometime in 2019, Goche is said to have disposed of the 18 heifers without the complainant's knowledge, the court heard.

Mupanedengu approached Goche on several occasions to collect his 18 beasts but was dismissed and further told the animals had already been sold.

Meanwhile, former information minister Jonathan Moyo begs to differ with reasons for Goche's arrest.

"What? Something fishy. It is an open secret in Zanu PF corridors that Mnangagwa has unfinished business with Goche. Details of the case would be interesting to unpack," he said via twitter.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.