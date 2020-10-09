Liberia: Speaker Chambers Donates to Pleebo Health Center

In the wake of ongoing protest across Liberia by health workers demanding better incentives and pay rise, House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, who represents Maryland County Electoral district#2, has donated assorted medical drugs to the Pleebo Health Center in Pleebo District, Maryland County.

County development superintendent Rovin, on behalf of Speaker Chambers, made the presentation recently to the Health Center.

Speaking during the presentation, he said the donation is the Speaker's own way of identifying with the health facility that is faced with several constraints regarding regular medical supply.

He noted that although the Speaker is not a medical practitioner, but he was very concerned about addressing some of the challenges the Pleebo Health Center faces in the district and the county at large. The county development superintendent added that Speaker Chamber's gesture to the Health Center is not limited only to his district.

He recalled that in July this year, the Speaker donated two drums of fuel to the J.J. Dossen Referral Hospital in Harper, including Covid-19 preventive materials to health facilities in Nyanbo Towns, his own distinct.

He also disclosed that the Speaker similarly donated 250 bags of rice to the county, which was shared among traditional chiefs, various health centers, towns and villages, and groups, including people living with disabilities.

Meanwhile, receiving the assorted drugs at the Pleebo Health Center, administrator Garrison Sayon, lauded Speaker Chambers for the gesture and noted though the health center has been confronted with several constraints, a charity group, Partner In Health has also been helping the center with medical drugs.

Mr. Sayon however called on other lawmakers, including citizens of Maryland to come to the aid of the Pleebo Health Center.

20