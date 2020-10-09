Liberia: CPP Sets Protest Dates

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has set Wednesday October 28, 2020 as the date to begin a sustained nationwide protest to press home their demands for a change on a wide range of national issues.

"This protest will continue until our demands which include but are not limited to cleaning the Voter Roll, cancelling and properly re-doing the just ended fraudulent voter roll update, and other issues of national concern affecting the lives of our people, are addressed," the CPP said in a statement issued Thursday October 8.

The parties said the decision to embark on a sustained protest comes at a time "when our country is on a path of imminent decay as our systems fail us. We cannot overemphasize the importance of having free, fair and credible elections. We cannot overemphasize the importance of protecting your votes and ensuring that your voices are heard at the ballot box. A fraudulent and rigged election could be detrimental to our peace and stability."

The CPP which comprises the Alternative National Congress (ANC), All Liberian Party (ALP), Liberty Party (LP) and the former ruling Unity Party (UP), noted that it has begun engaging other political parties, pressure groups, civil society organizations, etc to join the protest aimed protecting "our votes and fight for free, fair and transparent elections."

"We call on all Liberians, home and abroad to join this effort and mandate the government and it's NEC (National Election Commission) to implement our demands in order to protect your votes and rescue the country from further decline," the statement added.

It could be recalled that CPP recently filed a writ of Madams before the Supreme Court to halt the National Elections Commission (NEC), from proceeding with the just ended Voters' Roll Update until it had implemented a 2017 Supreme Court ruling and a June 2020 Resolution by the Legislature recommending same.

In 2017, following the first round of the presidential election, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine (now deceased) of the Liberty Party challenged to results of the election at the Supreme Court with a complaint of frauds and irregularities. This move led to an injunction being placed on the presidential run-off elections.

However, the Supreme Court on December 7, 2017, ruled denying the rerun of the entire election, but acknowledged that there were frauds and irregularities; thereby recommending a total cleanup of the Voters' Roll.

The CPP noted that more besides the electoral body refusal to clean up the voters' roll it also registered new voters, a process which the parties described as being characterized by fraud at every level which is only piling up the messiness of the voter roll. Meanwhile, the writ was thrown out the window by the Justice in Chambers, Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene Youh, allowing NEC to complete the process.