South Africa: Successful Land Reform Requires Landowners, Not Tenants of the State

opinion

The Democratic Alliance has consistently called on government to release unused or underused state land for land reform. However, the key word in the above quote is 'own'. Land reform will only be successful if it changes patterns of land ownership.

Last week, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza announced that the state will release about 700,000ha of underused or vacant state land for agricultural land reform. Specifically, previously disadvantaged South Africans will be able to apply to lease 896 farms owned by the state.

On the face of it, this is a potentially major step in South Africa's quest to achieve a more equitable redistribution of land. The 700,000ha is a large amount of land, comprising roughly the same area as has been redistributed in the past decade.

President Ramaphosa lauded this decision in his newsletter this week, rightly remarking of the 1913 Land Act that "by depriving our people of their right to own and work the land on which they depended for sustenance and livelihood, this great injustice engineered the poverty of black South Africans".

The Democratic Alliance has consistently called on government to release unused or underused state land for land reform....