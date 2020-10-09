Namibia: Football Teetering On the Edge

Namibia may have played its final international match for an indefinite period yesterday should minister of sport, youth and national service Agnes Tjongarero continue to snub Fifa warnings.

Fifa told Tjongarero to disregard recommendations that the committee of eminent persons (CEP) submits to her office today.

Tjongarero commissioned the committee last month to reportedly find lasting solutions to the country's perennial football conflicts.

Fifa warned her that exercise is tantamount to government interference in the "statutory prerogatives" of the Namibia Football Association, which expelled the Namibia Premier League in July.

The CEP was assembled by the Namibia Sport Commission at Tjongarero's behest to persuade the NFA to reverse the expulsion.

Last week, Tjongarero told Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura that "Namibia is a sovereign nation with its own laws" and will deal with the matter in a manner it deems fit.

She argued that Fifa "draws the line between interference and intervention" to safeguard national sovereignty.

"All our national federations, including the Namibia Football Association, are also subject to respective national legislation," Tjongarero said.

The NFA again received Fifa's full backing this week "to normalise the situation" in the country without government interference.

In her response to Tjongarero, a firm Samoura said Fifa fully endorses the NFA as it had followed procedure in expelling the Namibia Premier League and that third-party involvement from her office was unwarranted.

Tjongarero did not respond to The Namibian Sport's follow-up query on the issue.

"As a member association of Fifa, the NFA must abide to Fifa Statutes. It implies notably that member associations have to ensure they organise and supervise football in all of its forms in their respective countries," Samoura wrote.

"Each member association shall manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties, and decisions passed by bodies that have not been elected or appointed in that association shall not be recognised by Fifa," she continued.

"In our instance, the NFA general assembly as supreme decision-making body decided to expel the NPL, following its statutory prerogatives. Even more, the NPL apparently accepted the said expulsion and did not submit any appeal before the relevant competent arbitration tribunal, as foreseen by the NFA statutes."

Should Tjongarero ignore Fifa and implement whatever recommendations the CEP provide, Namibia will be expelled into football wilderness.

Fifa emphasised that only the NFA will control and supervise all forms of football at national level and ensure that there only be one top-tier national league in Namibia.

"In this context, and for the sake of stability in Namibian football, I reiterate Fifa's position that the existence of a breakaway league in Namibia is unacceptable and that all leagues on the territory of the NFA must be subordinated to and recognised by the NFA," Samoura stated.

To that end, the NFA is constructing a new top-flight division which has attracted 10 applications from the 16 members on the NPL roster last season.

Clubs who have snubbed the NFA's invitation intend to form their own professional league outside the realms of association football.

"Going forward, the Fifa administration is working closely with the NFA to normalise the situation as soon as possible. I am convinced that our efforts together with your trust in solving the situation shortly will guarantee stability for football in Namibian football," Samoura said.