Namibia: Football Teetering On the Edge

9 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

Namibia may have played its final international match for an indefinite period yesterday should minister of sport, youth and national service Agnes Tjongarero continue to snub Fifa warnings.

Fifa told Tjongarero to disregard recommendations that the committee of eminent persons (CEP) submits to her office today.

Tjongarero commissioned the committee last month to reportedly find lasting solutions to the country's perennial football conflicts.

Fifa warned her that exercise is tantamount to government interference in the "statutory prerogatives" of the Namibia Football Association, which expelled the Namibia Premier League in July.

The CEP was assembled by the Namibia Sport Commission at Tjongarero's behest to persuade the NFA to reverse the expulsion.

Last week, Tjongarero told Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura that "Namibia is a sovereign nation with its own laws" and will deal with the matter in a manner it deems fit.

She argued that Fifa "draws the line between interference and intervention" to safeguard national sovereignty.

"All our national federations, including the Namibia Football Association, are also subject to respective national legislation," Tjongarero said.

The NFA again received Fifa's full backing this week "to normalise the situation" in the country without government interference.

In her response to Tjongarero, a firm Samoura said Fifa fully endorses the NFA as it had followed procedure in expelling the Namibia Premier League and that third-party involvement from her office was unwarranted.

Tjongarero did not respond to The Namibian Sport's follow-up query on the issue.

"As a member association of Fifa, the NFA must abide to Fifa Statutes. It implies notably that member associations have to ensure they organise and supervise football in all of its forms in their respective countries," Samoura wrote.

"Each member association shall manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties, and decisions passed by bodies that have not been elected or appointed in that association shall not be recognised by Fifa," she continued.

"In our instance, the NFA general assembly as supreme decision-making body decided to expel the NPL, following its statutory prerogatives. Even more, the NPL apparently accepted the said expulsion and did not submit any appeal before the relevant competent arbitration tribunal, as foreseen by the NFA statutes."

Should Tjongarero ignore Fifa and implement whatever recommendations the CEP provide, Namibia will be expelled into football wilderness.

Fifa emphasised that only the NFA will control and supervise all forms of football at national level and ensure that there only be one top-tier national league in Namibia.

"In this context, and for the sake of stability in Namibian football, I reiterate Fifa's position that the existence of a breakaway league in Namibia is unacceptable and that all leagues on the territory of the NFA must be subordinated to and recognised by the NFA," Samoura stated.

To that end, the NFA is constructing a new top-flight division which has attracted 10 applications from the 16 members on the NPL roster last season.

Clubs who have snubbed the NFA's invitation intend to form their own professional league outside the realms of association football.

"Going forward, the Fifa administration is working closely with the NFA to normalise the situation as soon as possible. I am convinced that our efforts together with your trust in solving the situation shortly will guarantee stability for football in Namibian football," Samoura said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.