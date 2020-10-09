Zimbabwe: Second Doctor to Test Mamombe

9 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Rupapa

The trial of MDC Alliance members Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova on charges of faking abductions was adjourned to October 22 to allow Mamombe to be examined by a second Government medical doctor to see if she is indeed not fit to stand trial.

The three appeared before regional magistrate Ms Bianca Makwande who ordered that Mamombe be examined by a second doctor, in line with what she had ordered two weeks ago.

In her previous ruling, Ms Makwande ordered that Mamombe be examined by two neutral doctors, while in the care of Harare Remand Prison authorities.

Her doctor said she had an anxiety disorder.

Mamombe was then examined by only one doctor, while in remand prison before she was freed by the High Court on Wednesday.

That court ruled that it was not necessary for her to be remanded in custody for a medical examination. Ms Makwande yesterday ordered Mamombe to make herself available for examination by a Government doctor before the next court date.

The court made the initial decision after the State applied that she be mentally examined under the Mental Health Act after her lawyers said she was not able to comprehend proceedings because of anxiety disorders.

The three activists are represented by Mr Alec Muchadehama, while Mr Whisper Mabhaudhi is appearing for the State.

According to the State, Mamombe and her accomplices were captured on CCTV at Belgravia Shopping Centre in Harare at a time they were claiming to have been in the hands of their abductors.

On May 13 at around 12.30pm, the three gathered at Choppies Supermarket in Warren Park 1 with other MDC Alliance youths and staged a demonstration against the recall of their MPs from Parliament and what they said was misuse of funds for the Covid-19 pandemic.

