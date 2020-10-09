South Africa: VBS Mutual Bank - the Tragedy of the 'Dream Defrauded'

8 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg's new book details the massive fraud that led to the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank. In a Daily Maverick webinar on Thursday, he explained how the heist was constructed - and why ANC arrests are likely to come long before EFF arrests.

AmaBhungane journalist Dewald van Rensburg's new book is titled VBS: A Dream Defrauded because what was behind the concept of the Venda Building Society was, he believes, initially a genuinely noble ideal.

"The dream was of creating a wholly black-owned financial services company," Van Rensburg explained at a Daily Maverick webinar on Thursday: a company not built out of a BEE deal or tethered to a white-owned conglomerate.

And the individuals at the top of the bank - chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi and his enablers - Van Rensburg describes as "an impressive group of people" who could have enjoyed stellar careers had they not gone down a criminal path.

"It's interesting for me what they could have done with VBS had they not committed the fraud," Van Rensburg mused.

The author was speaking in a week which has seen the first guilty plea in the VBS matter, with former bank chief financial officer Philip...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

