South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Boss Andre Lincoln to Pay Hefty Price for Failed Legal Challenge

analysis

Anti-Gang Unit head Major-General Andre Lincoln has been saddled with major legal costs after the Constitutional Court dismissed his appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal judgment which found a 1997 investigation into him by SAPS had not been malicious.

The matter has had a long and winding road through the country's criminal and civil courts since 1997, but on 5 August 2020, Major-General Andre Lincoln's last-ditch attempt to appeal against the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment failed.

While no cost order was granted in his Constitutional Court challenge, Lincoln has been saddled with the costs of two senior counsel as ordered by the SCA on 4 May 2020.

Lincoln will turn 60 on 28 October 2020 and the onerous costs might see him having to dig into his pension.

The Constitutional Court ruled that Lincoln's application should be dismissed "as it does not engage this Court's jurisdiction and, in any event, bears no reasonable prospects of success".

In May 2o2o, the SCA vindicated a 1997 SAPS investigation into Lincoln in relation to allegations of fraud, theft and corruption, involving Italian Cosa Nostra boss Vito Palazzolo.

The prosecution was not malicious, the court found.

Lincoln, then head of the...