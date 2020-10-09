Namibia: Where Are They Now - From Feared Striker to Maths Teacher

DAWID Snewe was one of finest strikers in Namibia during his heyday. Popularly known as Big Fellah in football circles, Snewe was particularly feared by opposing goalkeepers for his trademark thunderous strikes from long range.

Many defenders who played against the prolific former Black Africa forward, will also agree that he was by a huge measure, one of the most intelligent players to have come out of this country.

Gifted with a huge frame that made marking him an unending nightmare for smaller defenders Snewe, who is a product of Cornelius Goreseb High School, was unbelievably fast, especially off the mark for a person of his build.

He was so influential that when selectors were picking a team, his name would be one of the first to appear on the team sheet.

The soft-spoken forward also had short stints with African Stars, Robber Chanties and ex-Okahandja outfit Liverpool FC, and a brief spell with Bloemfontein Celtic in the South African professional league.

It is thus no surprise that Snewe, who was always a goal-oriented person is today living his dream by devoting his life teaching mathematics at Karundu Secondary School at Otjiwarongo in the Otjozundjupa region.

He told The Namibian that he was coping well after his retirement from playing football because God blessed him with almost everything that can keep him going, adding that he can only give God the honour, praise and adoration.

What does an ordinary day look like for Snewe?

In his own words, Swene is very occupied with education.

His first shift is at school where he teaches Grade 10s and 11s. The first shift starts at 07h00 and ends at 13h00 while his second shift - teaching mathematics extra classes - starts at 15h00 and lasts until 18h00.

But why mathematics?

"Mathematics is a very interesting subject. It is the mother of all sciences and 90% of the things we do in life involve mathematics. We do things, not knowing that we are actually busy calculating something - for instance passing through a door. You apply some sort of calculation for you not to bump against the wall.

"When I was still a player I used my mathematical skills to score all those goals. Some of those seemed very impossible for the fans at that time. Maths also helps me to have better problem solving skills because it makes me think analytically and I also have better reasoning abilities and logical thinking," he pointed out.

Snewe said he a proud father of five children - three boys and two girls - and he is very much involved in their upbringing.

The first born, a boy, works at Husab Mine while the second born, also a boy, is an instrumentation technician. The third born, the elder of the girls, got a degree in accounting. The youngest of his sons is in his final year training as an electrician and his daughter, who is the last born, is a first year medical student at the Hage Geingob Campus in Windhoek.

Responding to what he enjoys most in being a teacher Snewe, who regards Rusten 'Sukhile' Mogane as his best football coach, explained that mathematics is not everybody's cup of coffee, but says after explaining a calculation or theorem to pupils and you see the smiles on their faces, really makes him happy.

He explained that "teachers' lives have a meaning and they can bring that ideal into the lives of others with a sense of purpose."

Talking about the biggest challenges at his school, Snewe said the biggest is the shortage of textbooks and absenteeism by the pupils.

"This is definitely not the ideal scenario because three pupils share a textbook in some subjects. However, we are grateful to FirstRand Holdings, who sponsored us with mathematics textbooks, but we are still in a dire need of textbooks in the other subjects. I'm also not happy with the lack of parental involvement in their children's education.

"They should get involved because their involvement can drastically improve the pupils' performance and also reduce absenteeism. Active parents can restore their own confidence in their children's education, because education also improves the social skills of pupils and they show improved behaviour in the long run," he said.

Snewe said the legacy he left as a football player contributed to him being hailed and recognised on the streets of Otjiwarongo up to today.

"My brother, people will always remember you when you behave decently towards them. Whatever you do, give a good account of yourself, remain humble and the rest is for them to judge you. By the way, they think I should even run for the constituency councillor's position as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections," he said tongue in cheek.

And what does Snewe miss the most from his playing days?

Said Snewe: "I miss the training ground, the coaching staff, the fans and my teammates, especially the late Moses 'Crooks' Kasper. There was never a dull moment with Crooks around. There was this thing about him that he did not like to sleep during camping. He would later talk to himself when everybody was asleep.

"Later he will even call you by your names and start to ask you questions. My reply to him always was that 'Crooks tomorrow we are playing an important match'. His reply would always be, 'you remember the last time we beat that team 3-0? You still remember that team talk, we will play with the same team talk and beat them again'. He was a special somebody."

Snewe considers the quarter-final win over Tigers FC during the prestigious Top-16 Easter Weekend Soccer Tournament at Tsumeb as his most memorable after scoring the only goal of the match for their 1-0 victory.

The popular former footballer also shared his memories about the period when Black Africa looked invincible, particularly during the cup competitions, while revealing the secret behind their success.

"We were like a family," Snewe said, "the weekends that we were not playing we would always come together at the old Katutura Stadium (now Sam Nujoma Stadium) and jog from there all the way to the Paaltjies at Brakwater and have a braai.

"Those small things helped us build a strong bond. Rusten's father, uncle Simon Mogane, would always remind us that it was easier winning a cup than the league because you only have about six matches to play in a cup competition. We were so confident in our abilities that only the victory margin was the unknown factor."

Snewe also spoke about the difference between today's footballers and those from those of his generation, pointing out that lacking in almost 80% of today's players was commitment, self-development and choosing realistic goals that are meaningful to them.

"Firstly, they tell themselves 'I will score three goals today' which you know they have not done before. In doing that, they divert from the team's plan and they will mess-up. They should take small steps and keep track of their successes. One can only enhance the quality of life and contribute to the realization of one's dreams through self-development.

"Secondly, today's players lack football intelligence. To play any sports one should have the ability to rapidly process information from any situation by applying the correct rules and strategies and make sound and independent on-field decisions in a very short time. Always apply what you learn in practice. You should score a lot of goals at training to be able to score in a real match," he said.

He added that players should make a lot of successful tackles during training so that they can stop opponents in a real match.

"Look for a role model (who plays in the same position as you) in football and model your game around that person."

Finally, Snewe said he was grateful to God that his new career as an educator is keeping himself close to what he loves so much - which is imparting knowledge to the young ones, like what he did when he was a soccer coach.