Ethiopia: Irreechaa Hora Harsedi Colorfully Celebrated in Bishoftu

ADDIS ABABA - Irreechaa, which is part of the UNESCO inscribed intangible world heritage of the Gada system, was being celebrated colorfully in the town of Bishoftu.

The celebration started with the blessings of the Abaa Gadas to the participants of the festival.

Irreechaa Hora Harsedi has been commemorated over on the lakeside of Hora and in public places where many people turned out to partake observe the day in huge congregations.

This year, however, the celebration is unlike the preceding ones as the festival is shadowed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the day celebrated with limited attendees on both Irreechaa Finfinne and Hora Arsedi.

Irreechaa, a thanksgiving festival of the Oromo Gada system, is an emblem of peace, unity, and peaceful coexistence among people.

It is to be recalled that the Irreechaa Hora Finfinne was celebrated colorfully in the capital Addis Ababa on Saturday.