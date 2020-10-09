Nigeria: Immigration Issues Travel Advisory, Warns Against Repatriation From UAE

9 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has warned United Arab Emirates (UAE)-bound passengers from Nigeria to be in possession of confirmed return ticket and confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of their stay in the Middle East country.

NIS issues the travel advisory yesterday in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Sunday James.

He emphasised that passengers are expected to be in possession of confirmed return ticket and confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of stay in UAE.

"They must show address of residence in the UAE or address of relatives with whom he or she would stay while in the UAE," he stated.

James added that they are also expected to provide a negative Polymerize Chain Reaction (PCR) test taken within 96 hours before departure.

The statement explained that PCR is the dominant way the global healthcare systems have adopted in testing citizens for COVID-19.

Other information in the advisory includes possession of a Valid Health Insurance covering the duration of stay, and copies of trade licences in the UAE and Nigeria, if applicable.

"The requirements are not applicable on official visits, except the PCR test taken within 96 hours before departure," NIS explained.

The Service advised concerned passengers that to avoid problems in their trips, they need to strictly comply with the advisory to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria, and repatriation from UAE that would naturally follow.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology has announced that it has obtained the approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for resumption of training activities post COVID-19 lockdown.

The college in a statement said it would commence phased resumption of training activities from October 12, 2020, with enhanced safety and training measures in line with its COVID-19 Prevention/Control Procedures Manual.

To ensure maximum safety and comfort of trainees at the college, some precautions and measures were adopted to prevent the spread and transmission of COVID-19, the statement disclosed.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.