Nigeria: Immigration Issues Travel Advisory, Warns Against Repatriation From UAE

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has warned United Arab Emirates (UAE)-bound passengers from Nigeria to be in possession of confirmed return ticket and confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of their stay in the Middle East country.

NIS issues the travel advisory yesterday in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Sunday James.

He emphasised that passengers are expected to be in possession of confirmed return ticket and confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of stay in UAE.

"They must show address of residence in the UAE or address of relatives with whom he or she would stay while in the UAE," he stated.

James added that they are also expected to provide a negative Polymerize Chain Reaction (PCR) test taken within 96 hours before departure.

The statement explained that PCR is the dominant way the global healthcare systems have adopted in testing citizens for COVID-19.

Other information in the advisory includes possession of a Valid Health Insurance covering the duration of stay, and copies of trade licences in the UAE and Nigeria, if applicable.

"The requirements are not applicable on official visits, except the PCR test taken within 96 hours before departure," NIS explained.

The Service advised concerned passengers that to avoid problems in their trips, they need to strictly comply with the advisory to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria, and repatriation from UAE that would naturally follow.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology has announced that it has obtained the approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for resumption of training activities post COVID-19 lockdown.

The college in a statement said it would commence phased resumption of training activities from October 12, 2020, with enhanced safety and training measures in line with its COVID-19 Prevention/Control Procedures Manual.

To ensure maximum safety and comfort of trainees at the college, some precautions and measures were adopted to prevent the spread and transmission of COVID-19, the statement disclosed.