Namibia: MPs At Loggerheads On GBV Petition

8 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

The daily proceedings of the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday were disrupted after politicians failed to reach an agreement on how to deal with an urgent petition on gender-based violence (GBV) which was submitted to parliament.

A seemingly frustrated group of about 300 concerned young people who marched to parliament earlier today handed a petition to minister of justice Yvonne Dausab.

Their peaceful demonstration against the persisting crimes against women and children in the country was triggered by the discovery of human remains at Walvis Bay, suspected to be that of Shannon Wasserfall who has been missing since April this year.

In normal circumstances, petitions to the NA are dealt with by a relevant standing committee of parliament before they are submitted for discussion and resolution.

However, in this case, opposition parliamentarians objected to a suggestion by the deputy speaker of the NA, Loide Kasingo, to refer the GBV petition to a committee, arguing the existing committees were not properly constituted.

Before Kasingo's decision to refer the petition, Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani asked prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhil what the government was doing as a matter of urgency to address the GBV crisis in the country.

The prime minister said Cabinet this week established a "small committee of members of Cabinet" tasked with assessing measures implemented to address GBV.

"I take note that the petition is going to be referred to a parliamentary committee, but we are not going to sit and wait for that committee to recommend before we do something," she said.

The majority of opposition MPs did not buy into the prime minister's claims that "a small" Cabinet committee was established to deal with the matter.

They also rejected the proposal to refer the petition to a relevant standing committee and said it should rather be discussed on the floor to make resolutions.

The situation, however, became untenable after Kasingo, who was presiding over the discussions, refused to accommodate a proposal by PDM parliamentarian Vipua Muharukua to establish an ad-hoc committee to deal with the petition as the existing committees were under dispute.

"The National Assembly has the powers to establish any ad-hoc committee. If we want the petition to be referred, we will now start debating whether those committees have indeed been established [in terms of the law]. An important petition like this could be clouded by partisanship," Muharukua said.

He accused those who supported the idea of referring the petition of "protecting a Swapo illegality".

For two hours, the MPs were engaged in a back-and-forth debate on the legality of the standing committees and nothing was resolved regarding the urgent petition.

Kasingo later ruled that the different institutions addressed in the petition should be told to respond by Tuesday next week.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.