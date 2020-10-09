Namibia: Meatco Introduces Night Classes and Producer Forum to Help Farmers Improve Production

8 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Meatco recently introduced night classes and a Producer Forum which will offer farmers extension services, advising and educating them so that they align quality with their livestock production systems.

The company, through its Livestock Production and Value-addition Department will adopt a market-driven livestock production system, where it will help farmers develop livestock production systems that are in line with market demands.

The meat processor and exporter said that this multi-disciplinary approach, through workshops, mentoring and advisory services by collaborating with key players in the agriculture industry, will enable Namibian farmers to revive the livestock sector again.

To this end, the department that is now referred to as Livestock Production and Value-Addition will have a senior manager who is responsible for agriculture, extension and advisory services. Abrie van Wyk will assume this function while Patrick Liebenberg will oversee overall livestock procurement, both commercial and communal.

According to Meatco's Chief Executive Mwilima Mushokabanji, his strategic focus is to make the organisation competitive and agile.

There are also plans to re-open the Grootfontein, Otjiwarongo and Gobabis offices to ease the producers' access to Meatco again.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.