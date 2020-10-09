Namibia: Meatco Introduces Night Classes and Producer Forum to Help Farmers Improve Production

Meatco recently introduced night classes and a Producer Forum which will offer farmers extension services, advising and educating them so that they align quality with their livestock production systems.

The company, through its Livestock Production and Value-addition Department will adopt a market-driven livestock production system, where it will help farmers develop livestock production systems that are in line with market demands.

The meat processor and exporter said that this multi-disciplinary approach, through workshops, mentoring and advisory services by collaborating with key players in the agriculture industry, will enable Namibian farmers to revive the livestock sector again.

To this end, the department that is now referred to as Livestock Production and Value-Addition will have a senior manager who is responsible for agriculture, extension and advisory services. Abrie van Wyk will assume this function while Patrick Liebenberg will oversee overall livestock procurement, both commercial and communal.

According to Meatco's Chief Executive Mwilima Mushokabanji, his strategic focus is to make the organisation competitive and agile.

There are also plans to re-open the Grootfontein, Otjiwarongo and Gobabis offices to ease the producers' access to Meatco again.