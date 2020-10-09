South Africa: Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula 'Approached to Run for ANC Chairperson'

analysis

Amidst increasing concern about ANC political battles playing out in the military, it has now emerged that Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been lobbied to run for ANC chairperson at its next elective conference.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is said to be considering throwing her hat into the ring for a position on the ANC's top six ahead of that party's 2022 conference. Two sources close to the Department of Defence have claimed that she has been lobbied by supporters of Deputy President David Mabuza to run for ANC chairperson and go head to head with the incumbent, Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe, should he be nominated to run for a second term.

The 63-year-old former ANC Women's League president still has support in the league, which she is likely to be able to count on during an elective battle. She is said to have a favourable relationship with the incumbent, Bathabile Dlamini. Mapisa-Nqakula would also bring more gender balance to the top six, which currently consists of five men and a female deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte. Mantashe's predecessor, Baleka Mbete, previously served with Duarte as one of two women in the top six leadership.

It is, however, not...