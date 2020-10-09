Namibia: Telecom Donates Covid-19 Relief Items

TELECOM Namibia handed over Covid-19 mitigating items worth N$100,000 to the minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka on Tuesday.

Included in the donation are 50 x 5L sanitisers, 50 x sanitising stations with prefilled 50 x 750ml bottles and 1000 x masks.

The donation is meant for learners at public schools and is aimed at ensuring school children have access to quality education without compromising their health.

Nghipondoka commended Telecom in its effort to assist the ministry in mitigating the risk of learners contracting the COVID-19 virus.

"Now that face to face teaching has resumed in all schools, this donation of COVID-19 relief items indeed came at the right time to assist the Ministry in assuring our learners have the necessary protection gear," she said.

During the handover Telecom's acting CEO Laban Hiwilepo said, " Telecom's core business is the delivery of ICT services, and this sector's importance was amplified during lockdown, through the provisioning of infrastructure, product and service that enabled e-learning".

"Now that learners are back to school Telecom is aware of the fact that there are needy schools in the most remote areas, and with this small donation Telecom hopes to support and address the gaps of needy schools in the remote areas by ensuring learners are adhering to the safety precaution measures that are required on a daily basis," he said

Hiwilepo concluded by commending the Namibian government as well as all the front-line officials for the work they are doing during this pandemic.