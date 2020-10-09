Zimbabwe/Malawi: Warriors Coach Names Team for Malawi Friendly

Zimbabwe national soccer team coach Zdravko Logarušic has named an 18 member squad for an international friendly match against Malawi.

The match is scheduled for 11 October 2020 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre. The preparations had been mired with controversy following withdrawal of some international players who had been called for duty.

In a statement, Zifa Communications Manager Xolisani Gwesela put a veil to the chaotic preparations saying announcement of the team was delayed as they were waiting for government clearance to travel to Malawi.

"The list would have been announced before the commencement of the international break

as is the norm, but the announcement had to be delayed until we had clearance from

government to travel to Malawi for the match. The government approved our request to

travel to play Malawi on 8 October 2020.

"Due to travel embargoes in place because of the covid-19 pandemic, some players from abroad whom the coach wished to assess will not make it for this match. Consequently, the technical team incorporated nine locally based players into the team, with one eye on the upcoming 2021 African Nations Championship," said Gwesela

England based Marvelous Nakamba, Teenage Hadebe (Turkey) and Alec Mudimu (Moldova) are the only three European based in the team. Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat leads a contingent of South African based players who include Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City), MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United).

Also making it into the team are players from the Zambian Super League.

The team departs for Blantyre on the 9th of October 2020.

Goalkeepers

1. Talbert Shumba (Triangle United)

2. Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

3. Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn)

4. Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

5. Alec Mudimu (Sherriff Tiraspol, Moldova)

6. Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon Zambia)

7. Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey)

8. MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United, South Africa)

9. Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana FC, Zambia)

Midfielders

10. Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa, England)

11. Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows Zambia)

12. Ishamel Wadi (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

13. Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

14. Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

15. Phenias Bamusi (Caps United

16. King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers

17. Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City, South Africa)

18. Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum)