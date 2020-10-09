South Africa: Who Cares for the Carers? the Virus and the Violence Against Healthcare Workers

analysis

There has been an upsurge in violence and crime aimed at healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, with doctors in solo practice particularly at risk.

These are dystopian times.

Images of countries and cities laid waste, of barren fields, empty streets and corpses piled high may haunt our screens. The only sounds are the moans of the sick and dying. The paramedics, nurses and doctors who once responded to their suffering have died and those who survived have fled.

Defenceless in the face of natural disasters, those we turn to for help are overwhelmed yet the narrative turns sinister as we look closer.

In a middle-class suburb of Cape Town, a general practitioner opens her surgery. With her receptionist who she has employed for the last 10 years, she runs a solo practice. She sees a female patient for a routine first consultation. She hears a demand for a large supply of benzodiazepines, and refuses to provide them. The patient hurls abuse and trashes the surgery.

This anecdote is one of many incidents of threats to doctors in the last month. As doctors we are taught to believe and trust our patients. We are not trained or equipped for abuse....