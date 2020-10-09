Zimbabwe: Chigova, Arubi On the Move in South Africa

8 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Former Warriors first-choice goalkeeper George Chigova has been officially unveiled at Superport United.

Chigova, who completed his return to Matsatsantsa last month, was presented along with three other players signed by the club. Supersport are beefing up ahead of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership campaign set to begin later this month.

"We would like to confirm the signing of Polokwane City goalkeeper George Chigova and Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners on two-year deals.

"The Zimbabwean International joined Matsatsantsa in the 2014/15 season and moved on a season later joining Polokwane City, playing just under 150 PSL games in his five-year spell at the club.

"We would also like announce the signing of Bidvest Wits duo Mpho Mathebula and SA Under-20 international Keenan Phillips on a two-year deal," the club said on their social media sites.

Chigova returned to replace compatriot Washington Arubi, whose contract was not renewed at the end of the previous season.

Arubi was also reported to have found a new home in the Supa Disk. He has reportedly sided a contract at the new boys Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

