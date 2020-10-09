Liberia: CSOs - Liberia Gradually Slipping Into Anarchy

Monrovia — Four of Liberia's leading civil society organizations working on democracy, governance, accountability, and the promotion of rule of law have said that Liberia is gradually turning into anarchy with the level of killings taking place in the country.

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL); Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD), Naymote Partners for Democratic Development (NAYMOTE-Liberia), and Accountability Lab Liberia said they are deeply troubled by the increasing wave of insecurity and panic across the country, occasioned by several mysterious deaths, yet to be speedily and comprehensively investigated with full credibility.

Reading a statement on behalf of the four CSOs, Anderson Miamen, the Executive Director of CENTAL said their attention has been drawn to the unexplained deaths of public servants at Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Mr. Albert K. Peters, Assistant Commissioner for Internal Audit, and Madam Gifty

Asmah-Lama, Manager, Taxpayers Services Division.

The groups said: "We are equally terrified by reports of key political actors reportedly being tailed daily by unknown men and reported assassins to eliminate key political actors. We fear that the country is gradually slipping into anarchy and therefore call on the government and international community particularly the Embassy of the United States of America, the European Union and other international partners to intervene,".

Mr. Peters and Madam Lama were found dead in a car on Broad Street on Friday Morning, October 2, 2020.

Mr. Miamen also noted that the alleged accidental death of Mr. George F. Fahnboto on Saturday, October 3, 2020, another senior staff of the Liberia Revenue Authority, has equally claimed our attention, Miamnen has disclosed. "All of these are happening months after Mr. Matthew Innis, a senior staff atthe Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) was killed in a purported hit and run incident on Sunday, March 1, 2020 without any conclusive outcome since an investigation was launched by the Liberia National Police,".

He said such mysterious deaths are instilling fear in citizens and have the propensity to undermine investors' confidence in the country. "They tend to undermine democratic gains made over the years through collective efforts by Liberians and development partners. Hence, we call on the Government of Liberia, especially President George M. Weah to take serious action by initiating timely, credible, and comprehensive investigations into these matters, with timely reports to the public about their outcomes,".

The CENTAL boss noted that the deaths of strategically placed public officials, especially individuals somehow linked to efforts aimed at protecting and safeguarding public resources and assets do not augur well for peace and security of the country as well as stakeholders' confidence in its governance process. We strongly encourage the Government to do more to protect the fundamental human rights of all citizens and residents of Liberia, especially their rights to life and free movement.

"Importantly, also, we call on the US Government and other partners to closely follow these investigations and support government, in whatever means possible, to timely conclude them ensuring that the outcomes are published and fully implemented. Impunity for economic, financial and other crimes committed has been a long-standing issue in Liberia. And we believe that the Country cannot continue on this path whereby innocent lives are lost under mysterious circumstances and with little or no accountability,".