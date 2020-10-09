Liberia: Liberi - Samson Wiah Wins CDC Primaries in District 2

9 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — Ahead of the December 8, 2020, Special Senatorial and Representative by-election across the Country, the ruling Coalition for Democratic has elected Samson Wiah as their candidate in Sinoe County district two by-elections.

The decision was made after the holding of a successful process which saw Mr. Wiah winning on white ballot.

Prior to his pronouncement on Wednesday according to reports, there were series of claims and counterclaims surrounding the process but said issue was laid to rest on October 7, 2020.

Mr. Wiah has over the period been petitioned by the people of District two Sinoe County to represent them at the National Legislature and he has so far received scores of endorsements from influential individuals, groups, Towns, and Villages, the young people, and many others.

Mr. Wiah has named: Leadership, Natural Resource Management and Sustainable Development, Inclusiveness, Accountability, Gender Equity, Transformation and many more as his areas to focus on in order to help fully represent his people at the national legislature if elected as Lawmaker for District two, Montserrado County.

Wiah earned a Master Degree In Environmental Science and also got a Bachelor Degree in Nursing with Cum laude from the United Methodist University.

In 2018 he was the assistant director for expanded programme on immunization and in 2011-2018: Director for Community Health Department, Sinoe County Health Team.

He hails from central Jedepo, Jedepo Statutory District and also worked.

With his recent victory and due to the support from the deceased family; Jaye Nagbe Sloh, political pundits are predicting that he may be the next Lawmaker of District two Sinoe, something that this next work can't independently confirmed neither varify.

