Liberia: BYC II Thrash Congress FC 4-1 in Preseason Friendly

Monrovia — Defending second division champion Barrack Young Controller II registered an easy 4-1 win over Congress FC in their second preseason friendly clash at Blue Field on Wednesday.

It was a scaring start of the match for the home side BYC II when Congress got the opener from a penalty kick following a foul by goalkeeper Seliki Kromah on Congress striker.

Ten minutes later striker Jestino Jackson cancelled out the visitor's lead with a close range powerful shot.

The home side could have taken the lead early on but missed several chances during the first half with Jackson and Abraham Kamara coming close two times but was denied while Mak Gibson was a delight to watch down the flank.

Both teams showed some good football display but could only settle for a 1-1 draw at the end of the first 45 minutes of play.

After the break Edwin Davies, Christian Dougbeh and new boy Shedric Sims scored for Fofana's men but it was Dugbeh's goal that was the highlight of the pre-season friendly.

The home side keeper Seliki Kromah was taken off the pitch in pain when he collided with an attacker of Congress early in the second half and was immediately taken to the hospital but got stabilized and is doing well according to the club medical team.

Davies extended BYC's lead further with a one touch ball after Ivorian playmaker Andrea Gohouh assist from the left flank when he took on a defender of Congress in the box to lay out the ball for Davies.

New boy Shedric Sms Cerdick made it 3-1 for the Blues from six-yard to make it his third goal in two matches and the match was finally put to bed with a last minute goal from Dugbeh who collected a through ball from Andrea and used his pace before curving the ball over the rushing keeper to end the match 4-1 in favor of BYC II.

Meanwhile, the Blues will face LEAD Monrovia Football Academy on Friday October 9, 2020 at the Blue Field.

