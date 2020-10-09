Liberia: Fallen Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood Special Aide Wins CDC's Montserrado County District 9 Primary

Monrovia — Frank Saah Foko, a former aide to the fallen Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood has emerged as the winner from the just-ended Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Montserrado County District#9 primary.

Like the previous CDC primaries, the primary committee was headed by CDC Youth Wing Chair and Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee. Despite the committee earlier announced the amount of 10,000 delegates that were going to participate in the primary; only 2,245 person who served as delegates voted.

Eight candidates comprising of two females and six males were vying for the party's ticket for the upcoming Montserrado County District#9 bid election.

At the start of the primary, the entire eight candidates paraded and chanted slogans along with their supporters from District#9 to CDC party Headquarters in Congo Town.

Also, before the voting process, primary committee however organized a debate. Every candidate was given five minutes to state their reasons for which they should be elected.

One of the female candidates, Sriyan Musu M. Isojde during her deliberation stressed the need for a female candidate adding that all of the candidates CDC is putting forth for the upcoming Special Senatorial Election are males.

She added that President Weah is a feminist-in-Chief and that it will be prudent that she represents the party because the fallen Lawmaker who they all want to replace was a female.

The winner of the primary Frank Saah Foko, during the debate told the delegates that as a Special aide to the fallen Representative, he is best suited for the party's ticket.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Foko outlined several unfinished projects that the late Representative left. He promised to complete those projects.

The total vote cast was 2,245; the total valid vote cast 2,109 and the total invalid vote cast 136.

Foko won 882 votes representing 41.82% followed by Massayan Tarnur Ballah- Koikoi with 346 constituting 16.41%.

After the voting process, every observer, representing their candidates expressed that the primary was free, fair, and transparent.

Also, defeated candidates promised to work collectively with Foko to make sure that the party's objective of winning the Montserrado County District#9 Representative seat is fulfilled.

Based on the working of the fallen Representative, Foko promised to win the District even without the help of the party executives. "Foko is just taking the lead, but we all are winners. I urged the party's officials, do not bother to come; we are definitely going to win District#9 in all of the 21 political communities," Foko said.

Post Views: 5