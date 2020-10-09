Liberia: Notorious Armed Robber, Mulbah Kesselle Goes to Court, Again

9 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — One of Liberia's notorious armed robber, Kesselle Mulbah has finally been forwarded to court by the Liberia National Police(LNP).

Defendant Mulbah was forwarded to the Monrovia City Court on Thursday morningafter weeks of stay in police custody.

He was taken to court to face prosecution for the alleged commission of the crimes of Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, and Murder.

According to police Charged Sheet, it has been established that Defendant Mulbah alias Kezo or Kilo and others to be identified went in the Baptist Seminary Community on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:30PM, placed victims Keith Nah, Alex Flomo and Keith Nah's girl friend under gun point, peeper spray them and made away with several valuable items including RAV-4 Jeep.

The investigation also established that defendant Mulbah and others to be identified were armed with cutlasses, single barrel guns, and other deadly weapons.

The alleged criminals also went in a Tailor Shop, placed victim James Zayzay and Mark Dehmie under gun point and made away with several items including cash.

Police charged also mentioned that the alleged notorious armed robber and his accomplices went into the Dixville Market Community in Barnesville, forcibly entered victim Oumaru Barry Tea Shop, place him under gunpoint and made away with valuable properties including cash.

Police investigation further revealed that during the armed robbery in Dixville Market Community, the Kapao Secure Liberia Incorporated team responded on the crime scene.

The team (Kapao Secure Liberia Incorporated) later went in pursuit of one of the perpetrators in the person of defendant Mulbah who was in a gray RAV-Jeep.

While the defendant Mulbah was escaping from the team, he intentionally hit and knocked down victim Vafoday M. Karvah of the Kapao team.

Victim Karvah was later pronounced dead by doctors upon arrival at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Monrovia.

Police investigation also added that while the Anti-Robbery Unit/CSD bravo team was in pursuit of defendant Mulbah, he (defendant Mulbah) opened fire at the agents of the Anti-Robnery squad, at which time the team also returned fire, leaving defendant Mulbah seriuouly injured from bullet wound.

However, according to the police charged sheet, defendant Mulbah has since denied the allegations.

"That during the arrest of defendant Kesselle Mulbah alias Kezo, one gray RAV-4 Jeep belonging to victim Facia L. Mccaulay that was stolen as a result of the armed robbery in the Baptist Seminary Community, one single barrel gun, two libe rounds and one empty single barrel shell were retrieved from him(Defendant Mulbah)."

It continues:" in view of the above, coupled with the herein mentioned and the subsequent retrieval of items, the investigation has resolved to charged defendant Mulbah with the criminal offenses of Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery and Murder in violation chapter 10,15,14, section 10.4, etc. of the revised penal law of Liberia."

