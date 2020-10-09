Namibia: Sanitisers and Masks for Learners in Remote Public Schools From Telecommunications Utility

In support of the health of learners in public schools who have resumed face to face education, Telecom Namibia this week donated a large consignment of sanitising agent and equipment to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

Telecom's acting Chief Executive, Laban Hiwilepo pointed out that his company's core business is the delivery of Information and Communication services, the importance of which was vividly demonstrated during the lockdown. For schools, this specifically translates to their ability to adopt e-learning as a medium of tuition.

"With this small donation Telecom Namibia hopes to support and address the gaps of needy schools in the remote areas by ensuring learners are adhering to the safety precautions that are required on a daily basis," he said.

Thanking both the government and Telecom's staff, Hiwilepo said their efforts are recognized and their selfless contribution during the lockdown is appreciated.

The Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Hon Anna Nghipondoka said "Now that face to face teaching has resumed in all schools, this donation of COVID-19 relief items indeed came at the right time to assist the ministry in assuring our learners have the necessary protection. Education is a shared responsibility and the ministry needs more friends in education, such as Telecom Namibia and many others that have come forth in assisting the ministry.

Telecom Namibia donated fifty 5-litre sanitisers, fifty prefilled sanitising stations and one thousand masks to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.