South Africa: Mkhize Concerned About Covid-19 Death Spike in SA

GCIS/Flickr
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize (file photo).
9 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Number of Covid-19 deaths continues to climb after 160 more people succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has expressed his concern about the noticeable spike in the number of deaths in recent weeks.

However, according to the Minister, the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) confirmed there have been no excess deaths for three weeks in a row.

"We, therefore, consulted the provinces to ascertain the reason for the increased numbers. We have received reports that the provinces are implementing the recommendations of the SAMRC to reconcile the data with Home Affairs deaths data," the Minister explained.

"Also, provinces are auditing the deaths data either by mining data from the DATCOV surveillance reports and identifying unreported deaths or auditing the facilities on the ground."

Mkhize said they have welcomed this "robust" refinement of data collation as it reassures precision in the government's epidemiological surveillance.

Of the latest fatalities, 105 are from KwaZulu-Natal, 18 from the Eastern Cape, 13 from Gauteng, eight from the Western Cape, six from Free State and Limpopo, and four from Mpumalanga.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 408.

Also, the cumulative number of detected cases is 686 891 after 1 736 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

"Our recoveries now stand at 618 771 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," Mkhize said.

The data is based on the 4 339 686 tests conducted since the outbreak of which 21 172 were performed since the last report.

Globally, there have been 36 002 827 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 049 810 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.