Nigeria: Govt Bans Trading Under Lagos Marine Beach Bridge

The federal government yesterday banned commercial activities under the Marine Beach Bridge, as rehabilitation works are completed for the bridge to reopen to traffic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, while inspecting the bridge directed ministry officials to adopt measures against street trading that sparked up the fire that destroyed the bridge several years ago leading to its degeneration.

Fashola said construction works on the Apapa-bound lane under construction have been completed and the section would be opened to traffic "in a few days".

While inspecting ongoing construction on the Apapa-bound lane on the top of the bridge, the contractors on the project explained that work was ongoing beneath the bridge while vehicles plied the top.

The minister, who commended the level of technology being applied, warned against allowing illegal activities under the bridge.

"You have to ensure no trading or illegal activities take place here again, in the first place that was what caused the fire that damaged this bridge," he directed his officials.

He appealed to residents and other stakeholders in Ijora and Apapa to desist from abuse of the bridge

The over 40-year-old Marine Beach Bridge was damaged by a fire incident and repair work was first awarded for it in 2012.

It went through another round of six months repairs in 2017, before the current ongoing rehabilitation that began in phases in 2020 with the entire repairs expected to be completed in March 2021.

NAN