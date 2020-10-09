Zimbabwe: ZRU Prepares for Rugby Resumption

8 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fungayi Munyoro

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union(ZRU) has set up a Medical Committee which will draft measures and procedures to be followed before the resumption of rugby activities, president of the union, Aaron Jani has said.

ZRU was given the greenlight to resume training and competitive rugby activities yesterday (Wednesday) after months of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is just the first step of a number of steps that needs to be conducted for us to be able to see rugby being played again. We have handed over officially to a medical Committee who are going to draft measures and procedures that need to be followed during the return of rugby. This will then go through the board for approval, " he said.

Jani said he is not sure when exactly rugby action will resume.

"In terms of timeline, I have no idea when we will actually start. It will now rest on the medical committee to come up with procedures that we need to follow to return to rugby safely, " he said.

Meanwhile Manicaland Rugby Board(MRB) Chairman Josiah Borerwe said he is very excited by the development.

"It is a positive development. We had a board meeting last Saturday in preparation of the return of rugby. We are very excited as MRB. We are going to adhere to Covid-19 rules and regulations, " he said.

Mutare Sports Club rugby team (the Shumbaz) last played competitive rugby last year when they were part of the Super Six Rugby League.

