Kenya Association of Travel Agents in New Deal With PTG

9 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA), the professional membership body for certified travel agents in Kenya, has announced that it has partnered with PTG travel to provide KATA certified agents with preferential access to concierge transfer services for their clients.

Through this strategic partnership, PTG travel will provide KATA certified agents with a platform that has been localized for the Kenya market.

Agencies across Kenya can now take advantage of the ease and simplicity of the platform to enable them book transfer services for their clients seamlessly. PTG travel operates a 24-7 call center with a dedicated concierge team based at the JKIA airport that will ensure personalised services delivery for the clients of the KATA certified agents.

"We are excited to partner with PTG travel," said Agnes Mucuha, CEO of the Kenya Association of Travel Agents.

"It's clear that travel agents in Kenya are looking for new affordable solutions to attract and retain their clients. With PTG travel, we're putting the power in the hands of agencies to offer their clients concierge transfer services with a personalized touch. PTG travel is an indigenous Kenyan owned company that has proven that they have the best expertise in local market transfer services needs and can provide first-class technical support and customer success service".

"We believe that the best way to promote the recovery of the travel sector is via the PTG travel concierge transfer services. PTG travel is the best in the corporate transfers services, our technology platform and customer support expertise make our partnership a clear win-win," said Justus Kirigua, Chief Executive Officer, PTG travel.

The KATA certified agents handle over 80 percent of the passenger number bookings made on Airlines operating in Kenya.

They serve as professional advisors to travelers looking into traveling to key business and leisure destinations globally.

Following the resumption of the air services in Kenya, KATA has continued to witness a strong recovery in domestic travel and regional travel. International travel volumes have been growing week on week as travel restrictions are lifted and as traveler confidence increases.

