South Africa: No Skimping On the Good Stuff for Chef Mynhardt Joubert

analysis

Chef Mynhardt Joubert is a champion of indigenous ingredients, which carry childhood memories in every mouthful. His generosity is apparent in everything he cooks, whether it's on the table at his home restaurant in Paarl, or delivered further afield.

Over the years, various deliveries have arrived for me from chef Mynhardt Joubert, every one of them a delight - not only for the food contained therein but for the thought and care, and a dash of dramatic flair, that goes into the presentation.

Of course, now I've said that, I can't remember enough to describe any of them (except the most recent) but I still think about those lavender heart-shaped shortbread biscuits with great fondness. The end of October has become an annual tradition, with the arrival of the festive fruitcake which requires two months of careful feeding with brandy, until it can hold no more. Soaked and too soft to be cut with a knife, it's spooned into bowls at the family lunch, with great big dollops of whipped cream.

This is worth mentioning because until I'd had my first one from Joubert, I was not a fan of the fruitcake. Or even Christmas pudding for that matter. It...