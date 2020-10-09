South Africa: No Skimping On the Good Stuff for Chef Mynhardt Joubert

9 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bianca Coleman

Chef Mynhardt Joubert is a champion of indigenous ingredients, which carry childhood memories in every mouthful. His generosity is apparent in everything he cooks, whether it's on the table at his home restaurant in Paarl, or delivered further afield.

Over the years, various deliveries have arrived for me from chef Mynhardt Joubert, every one of them a delight - not only for the food contained therein but for the thought and care, and a dash of dramatic flair, that goes into the presentation.

Of course, now I've said that, I can't remember enough to describe any of them (except the most recent) but I still think about those lavender heart-shaped shortbread biscuits with great fondness. The end of October has become an annual tradition, with the arrival of the festive fruitcake which requires two months of careful feeding with brandy, until it can hold no more. Soaked and too soft to be cut with a knife, it's spooned into bowls at the family lunch, with great big dollops of whipped cream.

This is worth mentioning because until I'd had my first one from Joubert, I was not a fan of the fruitcake. Or even Christmas pudding for that matter. It...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.