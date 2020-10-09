Egypt: Mufti - Egypt Took Long Strides in Human, Society Development Under Sisi

7 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has taken long strides throughout the past few years, since President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has assumed power, in the development of humans and society alongside fighting terrorism in Sinai, Grand Mufti Shawki Allam said on Wednesday.

The Mufti gave the remarks while receiving a high-level US delegation lead by Head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) John Barsa and US Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan R. Cohen for talks on boosting religious cooperation between Dar al Iftaa and the US in confronting the extremist thoughts.

As for Islam's stance towards freedom of religion and belief, the mufti said Islam acknowledges religious pluralism, adding that nobody can be coerced to adopt a particular faith.

Egypt has recently achieved major progress in this aspect, including the issuance of a regulation for the first time in 200 years to protect worship places and legalize their status, Allam said.

The delegation, meanwhile expressed gratitude over visiting Dar al Iftaa and meeting the Grand Mufti who they described as one of the key moderate Islam figures who is fighting terrorism at global level.

They, also, expressed willingness for further cooperation with Dar al Iftaa in fighting extremist thoughts and correcting misconception surrounding Islam.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

