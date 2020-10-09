Namibia: Paypulse Waives Fees Charged for Sending Money

In a bid to encourage contactless transactions, Standard Bank has decided to waive the fees charged to customers sending money to a PayPulse wallet via PayPulse, effective 1 October 2020.

Standard Bank's Head of Digital Transformation, Rejoice Itembu said the fee waiver is part of continuous efforts to encourage customers to transact digitally for the convenience and easy accessibility that comes along with it.

This means that not only is the 'send money' fee waiver making it absolutely free for customers to send money to another or own wallet through PayPulse, but it effortlessly enables the use of other services including paying for utilities, buying groceries, buying medication at pharmacies, purchasing airtime & electricity and so much more.

Itembu further encouraged customers to continue to make use of digital, contact-free channels when transacting for the convenience and for health reasons.

Standard Bank's Head of Digital Transformation, Rejoice Itembu.