Namibia: Forensic Institute Move to Stall Autopsy

8 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

THE relocation of the Namibian Police Forensic Science Institute to a new campus might stall the identification of the human remains that were found in Walvis Bay on Tuesday.

This was announced on Thursday afternoon by the head of the criminal investigation directorate, commissioner Moritz !Naruseb.

Police in Walvis Bay discovered the remains on Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous tip-off and a case of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice is being investigated.

Although the remains have not been identified, Walvis Bay police believe they are those of Shannon Wasserfall who disappeared in April.

The institute, which is responsible for examining and identifying physical evidence under the Criminal Investigation Directorate, got involved in the investigation after the remains were removed from the scene in Walvis Bay.

!Naruseb said the remains were expected to arrive in Windhoek on Thursday and apart from establishing the cause of death, the autopsy will also identify the remains through forensic tests.

"However, this may take longer than expected as the Namibian Police Forensic Science Institute work was put on hold until the complete move and installation of all equipment at the new office," he said.

!Naruseb assured the nation that police are committed to expediting the forensic investigation and would report once the investigations are completed.

