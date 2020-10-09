Namibia: Concerned Journalists Accuse President's Press Secretary of Stifling Them

Namibian Presidency
President Hage Geingob (file photo).
8 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Office of the President cancelled a meeting with a group of concerned journalist at the last-minute earlier this week, citing reasons which the journalists say are not true.

The meeting was scheduled for 7 October at 10:00 and the Office of the President cancelled on 6 October just before 20:00.

Charmaine Ngatjiheue, a journalist at the Namibian said, on behalf of the concerned journalists, that it is regrettable that the highest office in the country did not see it fit to notify the group about its sudden change of mind before sending out a press release, but chose to do it in a public manner.

"Frankly, it is a missed opportunity, because, the meeting was set to discuss the challenges faced by the media in covering the Office of the President, how the office can improve on the media front and ways to improve our relationship, which is getting worse every time the press secretary is involved," she explained.

She accepted that it is within the president's rights to cancel meetings because he has other national obligation, therefore we are still open to being part of this important meeting. She further stated that the Office of the President and the journalist were in constant communication and there is proof that they informed the Presidency that only 10 of them would be present during the meeting. "We would like to state that there was no agreement to send 56 people to State House, but rather a delegation, therefore, Press Secretary Dr Alfredo Hengari's statement was misleading and shows why the president should call him to order," she added.

She said the group had also requested the Presidency to consider digital options such as Zoom to include those who were not part of the 10. According to Ngatjiheue, a liaison at the Presidency committed to consult the authorities on this and revert back.

"We were only informed at 16:00 on 6 October to consult with Dr. Hengari, knowing full well that setting up such a platform required a lot of effort to ensure that everyone is included. Bear in mind [that] the meeting was supposed to be the next day, but we are looking forward and ready to meet the President and forge a positive way forward and hold hands," she emphasised.

She stated that as journalists they are always willing to engage with the Presidency, therefore, the concerns raised in their previous letter to the president remain up to date and the genuine point of the meeting was to deal with any issues once and for all and to carve a way forward, because the longer this impasses continues, the more the nation's right to be informed will be hit.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.