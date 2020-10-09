Namibia: Mariental Mayor to Build Toilets for Poor Families

8 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

AN initiative driven by the mayor of Mariental, Billy Mensah, plans to build 36 new flush toilets for poor families in the town's informal settlement.

The toilet initiative was launched in January, said the mayor.

According to him, the initiative had taken long before realisation because he had to source materials from sponsors for the project.

He said work on the construction of the toilets began last month after local businesses donated building materials.

The completion of the long-overdue project is expected before the end of this month

The mayor said he is covering the project's labour cost out of his own pocket, adding that close to 10 locals have benefited from the jobs created by the initiative.

Mensah, who is also a businessman, in 2016, also surrendered his monthly allowance of N$6 000 for six months to help the unemployed at the town.

He had hired nine unemployed youths to clean the town's streets and had then used his council allowance to pay them wages of N$1 400 each.

Mensah was quick to stress that the toilet initiative was not electioneering but meant to improve access to sanitation at the informal settlement.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and budget limitations, the project could not be realised sooner," he remarked.

He said most informal settlers still relieve themselves in the bush, increasing chances of waterborne diseases.

According to a 2015 Formative Research Report on Open Defecation Status in Namibia done by the agriculture ministry, only a third of Namibia's population has access to improved sanitation facilities.

On average, more than half the population also practises open defecation, with consequent negative effects on public and particularly children's health.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

