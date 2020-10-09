Nigeria: Again, Judge's Absence Stalls Nyako, Maina's Corruption Trials

8 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adeola Adebayo

The trial of a former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, and his son, Abdulaziz, for alleged money laundering, was on Thursday stalled at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court due to the absence of the trial judge, Okon Abang.

Also stalled was the trial of the former chairperson of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, for the same reason.

When the cases and others resumed, the registrar announced that the court would not sit because Mr Abang was engaged in other official assignments.

Mr Nyako, his son, Abdulaziz, and two companies - Sabore Farms and Extension Ltd and Pagado Fortunes Ltd - are being prosecuted for allegedly laundering N29 billion.

At the last sitting in July, the EFCC had asked the court to order Mr Nyako and his son to enter their defence in the fraud charge brought against them.

Oluwaleke Atolagbe, counsel to the commission, made the request while responding to the no-case submission filed by the former governor and his co-defendants.

On his part, Mr Maina is facing a 12-count charge of N100 billion pension fraud brought against him by EFCC.

The charges border on money laundering, operation of fictitious accounts and other fraudulent activities.

Mr Maina is standing trial alongside his son, Faisal, and a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

On Tuesday, both Messrs Abang and Maina were not in court thus stalling the continuation of the case.

However, the senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, who is standing surety for the former pension boss, was in court that day.

Mr Ndume had told the court on Monday he did not know the whereabouts of Mr Maina.

"My lord, I must confess, I do not know," the senator said when asked by Mr Abang to disclose Mr Maina's whereabouts.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.