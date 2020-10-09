Nigeria: Naira Marley Salutes Runtown, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Others As They Protest in Lagos

8 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Controversial singer, Naira Marley has saluted the courage of the likes of Run town, Falz, DJ Spill, Tiwa Savage, Jaywon and all the Nigerian youths who trooped out in their numbers on the streets of Lagos for a peaceful protest against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Following the successful outing, the marlian president has vowed to renew his agitation if nothing changed after one week that he called off his own protest following authorities' claim that they heard Nigerians' complaints "loudly and clearly" and had started reforms.

Naira Marley had cancelled his planned protest after the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, held a live chat with the singer to discuss the issues.

"We won't be protesting anymore because there are a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there are no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan," the singer tweeted Tuesday.

Meanwhile hailing the celebrities that joined the masses to protest SARS brutality, Naira Marley tweeted: "Respect to all the youths out there fighting for their rights and what's right. God bless y'all. After a week if there are no changes on this fsars issue as promised by nigeriapoliceforce then we will get back out there stronger. Stay safe and protest peacefully if u re protesting."

Also, reacting in the same vein in an Instagram post, Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare musical group, promised to join his colleagues during next exercise.

In an Instagram post after the protest, Falz said " our message is clear. Today is very peaceful and the authorities know what to do in order to keep peace. Big love to everyone that came out. It was inspiring seeing so many celebrities. "

