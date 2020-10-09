Nigeria: Autogas - Conversion of Cars'll Be Affordable - Govt

The Federal Government, Thursday, disclosed that it is working to make the cost for conversion of cars to run on autogas, affordable to all Nigerians.

In a statement in Abuja, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, also stated that some cars in the president's fleet would soon be converted to run on autogas, while some government official vehicles were already being converted.

Sylva noted that the Federal Government was intensifying efforts to provide Nigerians with autogas to temper the effects of rising costs of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, in line with President Muhammmadu Buhari's commitment to ushering in the epoch of gas as a better fuel for Nigerians.

He expressed satisfaction with the conversion process thus far, and charged conversion centers to make vehicle and user safety a priority during the process.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, Mr. Abdulkadir Saidu, stated that the government would ensure that autogas is made available to people all over the country.

He said: "Nigerians can be rest assured of the government's undying commitment to providing a cheaper and cleaner alternative to Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, as prices have been on an upward climb in recent months following the deregulation of the downstream sector.

"Aside from the fact that autogas is cheaper, we are also concerned about making the conversion of cars affordable so that Nigerians can indeed reap the advantage of this new policy."

The PPPRA boss also stated that some filling stations across the country were already keying into the plan by adding autogas dispensers to their stations.

He urged Nigerians to embrace autogas, as gas-powered vehicles are cheaper and environmentally friendly than any other fuel available on the market today.

He also noted that the majority of vehicles built in the last two decades were well-suited to conversion for dual fuel applications, therefore safe for all Nigerians willing to convert their vehicles.

