Nigeria: Gas Plant Explosion - NNPC Commiserates With Lagos Govt, Residents

8 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State, and particularly the residents of Baruwa area, over Thursday's gas plant fire incident.

The incident ravaged the Baruwa community in the early hours of the day.

The NNPC made the commiseration in a statement issued by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru, in Lagos.

Mr Obateru said that NNPC feels particularly sad at the loss of lives and property caused by the incident barely a few weeks after a similar incident at Iju Ishaga area of the state.

He noted that the NNPC swiftly mobilised its Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Team, to join other relevant agencies to bring the situation under control.

This, he said, was in spite of the corporation's pipelines not being anywhere close to the location of the incident.

Mr Obateru called on operators of gas plants and other petroleum products facilities in the country to ensure strict adherence to safety rules and regulations.

He said this was necessary to avoid such incidents and the unnecessary loss of lives and property.

The incident claimed lives and left several persons with various degrees of injuries.

Many buildings were also destroyed in the incident which occurred when a Liquefied Petroleum Gas tanker was in the process of discharging at the Best Roof Gas Plant Station located within the densely populated area.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.